More Obituaries for Gary Cox
Gary E. Cox

Gary E. Cox Obituary
Gary E. Cox 1/23/1954 - 3/14/2019

65, passed away unexpectedly in Pennsylvania. He was currently employed at Fannie Mae Chocolates in Shipping and Receiving.

Preceded in death by brother Bruce Allen Cox, parents Joan (Kohler) and Howard 'Bud' Cox, and grandparents. Surviving are his sisters Leanne (Paul) Sprouse of Tallmadge Ohio and Kathy (Bob) Blair of Somerset, Ky, many nieces, nephews, and longtime friend Sharyn Chapman.

Gary was a long time resident of North Canton and enjoyed old muscle cars, playing pool, and riding his Harley. He had a deep appreciation of music and playing his guitar.

A celebration of Gary's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
