Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary E. Betzler



Gary E. Betzler, age 83, of Diamondhead, MS, left this life on May 4, 2019.



Born in Canton, OH, to Chalmer E. and Dorothy E. (Packa) Betzler.



He is survived by his wife, best friend, Brooke (Staffend) Betzler; and



extended family in other



locations.



A private memorial was held in New Orleans, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store