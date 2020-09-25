Gary E. Thomas
Of Jackson Township, Ohio, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 after a sudden battle with cancer. Gary was born in Johnstown, Pa. on April 14, 1953. He loved his family, baseball and football, traveling with his wife Jean, gun shows and military memorabilia. Gary was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church of Jackson Township. Gary and Jean also owned a successful quilt shop in Berlin, Ohio for 9 years. Gary had a long and successful banking career for 40 years.
Gary is survived by wife, Jean Thomas of Jackson Township; daughter, Megan of Scio; grandchildren, Emma, Annabelle and Logan; brother, Bruce of Canton.
Calling hours will be at Heitger Funeral Home, Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646, Sunday September 27th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday September 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. Condolences may be made at Heitger.com
