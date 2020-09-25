1/1
Gary E. Thomas
1953 - 2020
Gary E. Thomas

Of Jackson Township, Ohio, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 after a sudden battle with cancer. Gary was born in Johnstown, Pa. on April 14, 1953. He loved his family, baseball and football, traveling with his wife Jean, gun shows and military memorabilia. Gary was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church of Jackson Township. Gary and Jean also owned a successful quilt shop in Berlin, Ohio for 9 years. Gary had a long and successful banking career for 40 years.

Gary is survived by wife, Jean Thomas of Jackson Township; daughter, Megan of Scio; grandchildren, Emma, Annabelle and Logan; brother, Bruce of Canton.

Calling hours will be at Heitger Funeral Home, Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646, Sunday September 27th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday September 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. Condolences may be made at Heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
My heart is completely broken seeing the passing of Gary . He was one of my favorite patients . I'm so sorry Jean and I will be praying for you and your family
Amy Hardy
Friend
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
