Gary E. ThomasCalling hours will be at Heitger Funeral Home, Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646, Sunday September 27th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday September 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. Condolences may be made at Heitger.com Heitger Funeral Homeand Crematory330-830-0148