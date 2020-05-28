Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Gary Edwin Lewis



transitioned from this life into eternity on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Calling hours will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44702. Tel: 330-455-7944. Private burial services will be held.



