Gary Edwin Lewis
Mr. Gary Edwin Lewis

transitioned from this life into eternity on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Calling hours will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44702. Tel: 330-455-7944. Private burial services will be held.

Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
