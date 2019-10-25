|
Gary J. Harper
Age 88 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born September 27, 1931, in Jackson Twp., the son of the late Clarence "Pick" and Estella (Kiefer) Harper. Gary was a 1949 graduate of Massillon Washington High School and a 1954 graduate of Miami University of Ohio. Gary retired after 42 years of service at the former Union Drawn Division of Republic Steel and was an accountant for several local businesses. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he was involved with the nave crew and sang in the choir for over 40 years. He was a lifetime honorary member of the K of C Council #554. Gary enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol (Arko) Harper; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Amy Harper; daughter and son-in-law, Leanne and Wiley Reed; sister, Nancy Letcavits; grandchildren, Alexandra Harper and fiancé Thomas Mathes, Joseph Harper and Alexander Reed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent "Dale" Harper.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant.Burial to follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019