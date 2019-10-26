Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
726 First St. N.E.
Massillon, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Gary J. Harper


1931 - 2019
Gary J. Harper Obituary
Gary J. Harper

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant.Burial to follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646.

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2019
