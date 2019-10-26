|
Gary J. Harper
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant.Burial to follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2019