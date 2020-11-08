Gary Joel Orcutt
Age 78, of North Canton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at home. Born in Canton Ohio on October 15, 1942 to the late Frederick and Pauline Orcutt, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Maria Sieber Orcutt. Gary grew up in Malvern, Ohio and was a graduate of Malvern High School in 1960 and a U.S. Naval veteran (1960-1963). Gary retired from IBM in 2011 after more than 40 years of service. Gary was an active member of Saint Paul Catholic Church for over 50 years. Gary enjoyed traveling and spending time at home with his family and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren's activities and being a large part of their life.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan (Stock); sister, Linda Young of Fla. and brother, Thomas Orcutt of Calif.; and his six children, Stephen (Sandra) Orcutt, Thomas (Janeen) Orcutt, Christine (Puneet) Singh, Julie (David) Brown, Amy (Geoff) Karcher, and Matt (Kathryn) Orcutt. Gary is also survived by his 21 grandchildren, Zoe Orcutt, Katelyn Orcutt, Ameeya Singh, Madelyn Orcutt, Cole Orcutt, Mary Karcher, Jack Orcutt, Javaher Singh, Stephen Orcutt, Thomas Karcher, Eve Orcutt, Abigail Orcutt, Samuel Karcher, Frederick Brown, Cecelia Brown, Elizabeth Orcutt, Julia Karcher, Anna Karcher, Peter Karcher, Ruby Karcher, and Theodore Karcher.
Family and friends may meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) fort a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Matthew Zwilling as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary's memory may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, Ohio. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiell funeralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)