Gary Joel OrcuttFamily and friends may meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) fort a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary's memory may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, Ohio.www.lamiell funeralhome.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)