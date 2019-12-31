Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Gary Lanning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary K. Lanning


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary K. Lanning Obituary
Gary K. Lanning

age 82, of Canton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care following a lengthy illness. He was born April 3, 1937 in Augusta to the late Aaron and Iris (Locke) Lanning. Gary attended Augusta Elementary School, graduated from Augusta High School, and attended Mount Union College from 1955-1960. He started his career at Lifetime China Co. in Alliance in 1953. In 1966, he went to work for United Co-op in Alliance and spent the rest of his working years in the Agricultural Co-op Industry working in Ohio, Minnesota, and Indiana. Gary and his wife, Jenny, owned and operated Top Shelf Pizza in Alliance, and he also owned Co-op Associated Reps, a consulting firm in Canton. He retired in 2010. Gary was a passionate sports fan, particularly of golf and gathering with family and friends to play cards. He was an avid reader, especially of US History, which led him to explore all 50 states and indulge his love of traveling. Gary held memberships in the National Historical Society and Fraternal Order of Elks, which he joined in 1974 in Alliance and was most recently part of Lodge #68 in Canton. He was a member of the Northwest United Methodist Church in Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen "Jenny" (Wilson) Lanning; daughters, Debra (Rex) Thomas of Augusta and Lori (Chuck) Turner of San Diego, Calif; grandson, Chas (Felicia) Turner; granddaughters, Brooke Thomas, Ashlee (Sam Ranelli) Thomas, and Liza Merritt; and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Wingert and Joan Ford, and brother, Jack Lanning.

Following cremation, the family will receive family and friends at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon on Saturday in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Kathleen Krause, CPE officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care c/o 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -