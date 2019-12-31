|
|
Gary K. Lanning
age 82, of Canton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care following a lengthy illness. He was born April 3, 1937 in Augusta to the late Aaron and Iris (Locke) Lanning. Gary attended Augusta Elementary School, graduated from Augusta High School, and attended Mount Union College from 1955-1960. He started his career at Lifetime China Co. in Alliance in 1953. In 1966, he went to work for United Co-op in Alliance and spent the rest of his working years in the Agricultural Co-op Industry working in Ohio, Minnesota, and Indiana. Gary and his wife, Jenny, owned and operated Top Shelf Pizza in Alliance, and he also owned Co-op Associated Reps, a consulting firm in Canton. He retired in 2010. Gary was a passionate sports fan, particularly of golf and gathering with family and friends to play cards. He was an avid reader, especially of US History, which led him to explore all 50 states and indulge his love of traveling. Gary held memberships in the National Historical Society and Fraternal Order of Elks, which he joined in 1974 in Alliance and was most recently part of Lodge #68 in Canton. He was a member of the Northwest United Methodist Church in Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen "Jenny" (Wilson) Lanning; daughters, Debra (Rex) Thomas of Augusta and Lori (Chuck) Turner of San Diego, Calif; grandson, Chas (Felicia) Turner; granddaughters, Brooke Thomas, Ashlee (Sam Ranelli) Thomas, and Liza Merritt; and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Wingert and Joan Ford, and brother, Jack Lanning.
Following cremation, the family will receive family and friends at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon on Saturday in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Kathleen Krause, CPE officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care c/o 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019