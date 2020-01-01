|
|
|
Gary K. Lanning
Following cremation, the family will receive family and friends at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon on Saturday in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Kathleen Krause, CPE officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care c/o 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020