GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Gary Lanning
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Gary K. Lanning Obituary
Gary K. Lanning

Following cremation, the family will receive family and friends at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at noon on Saturday in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Kathleen Krause, CPE officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care c/o 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020
