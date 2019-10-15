Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
GARY KELLY BENNETT Sr.

GARY KELLY BENNETT Sr. Obituary
Gary Kelly Bennett, Sr.

73, of Canton, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Survived by his wife, Vanessa K. (Dillworth) Bennett; four daughters: Kelly Bennett of Canton, Anita Merrity of Madison Heights, MI., Tracie Bennett, Bryten Rose both of Canton; three sons: Gary Bennett, Jr., Jakei Jackson, Logan Bennett, all of Canton; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and special friend, Odell McLeod.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
