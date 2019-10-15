|
|
Gary Kelly Bennett, Sr.
73, of Canton, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Survived by his wife, Vanessa K. (Dillworth) Bennett; four daughters: Kelly Bennett of Canton, Anita Merrity of Madison Heights, MI., Tracie Bennett, Bryten Rose both of Canton; three sons: Gary Bennett, Jr., Jakei Jackson, Logan Bennett, all of Canton; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and special friend, Odell McLeod.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019