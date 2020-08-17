Gary L. Allen
age 72, of Canton, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born November 28, 1947 in Canton, son to the late John Kenneth and Pauline May (Shimp) Allen. Gary graduated from Perry High School and retired from Fleming Foods following 35 years of service. He enjoyed drag racing and Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt. He also was a photographer capturing many special moments at the Magnolia Dragway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron and his beloved dog, Brody. He is survived by his significant other, Dixie M. McCreery; his loving daughter, Stephanie Kirkbride; dear friend, Joyce Tyson and three nephews, Ronnie, Bobby and Brian.
Gary was a generous, gentle and loving man who never met a stranger. He will deeply be missed by all that knew and loved him.
In following his wishes, he will be cremated and you may remember and celebrate him in your own special way. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721