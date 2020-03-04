The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222

GARY L. "Barney" BARNES


1947 - 2020
GARY L. "Barney" BARNES Obituary
Gary "Barney" L. Barnes

age 72 of Canton, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born in Massillon on November 23, 1947 to the late William and Betty (Brown) Barnes. He was a 1965 graduate of Washington High School. Gary retired as a welder from The Timken Company in 2001 after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, and being the comedian at every occasion. Gary was a very generous soul and would give you the "shirt off his back". He frequented many local establishments including: Dunkin Donuts, Briar Patch, Michael D's, Irish Exchange, John's Bar, and Loby's.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Niki (Matt) Witting and Lindsay (Randy) Bennett; his grandchildren: Addison, Reese, R.J., and Isla; his former wife, Mary Jo (Terry) Malone; and his best friend, Peggy Berbari; and a host of family and friends.

In accordance with Gary's wishes cremation has taken place and services were private. In Gary's memory, remember to tip your favorite bartender well!!! "C'mon!"

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
