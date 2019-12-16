|
Gary L. Burkey
83, of Orrville, formerly of East Canton, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born August 14, 1936, in Alliance, to Paul and Bernice (Bill) Burkey, graduated Louisville High School in 1954, and married Joanne
Marie Tourno.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne, and three children: Nancy (Joe) Hranko of Orrville, Gary Paul (Sandy) Burkey of North Olmstead, and Cheryl (Doug) Diehl of Orrville.
Calling (TONIGHT) Monday, December 16th., Christ United Church of Christ, 301 N. Main St., Orrville, from 4 to 6 p.m. Services at 6 p.m. on Monday, at the church. Complete obituary at:
www.aublefuneralhome.com
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019