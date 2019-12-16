Home

Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ United Church of Christ
301 N. Main St.
Orrville, OH
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ United Church of Christ
301 N. Main St.
Orrville, OH
GARY L. BURKEY


1936 - 2019
GARY L. BURKEY Obituary
Gary L. Burkey

83, of Orrville, formerly of East Canton, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born August 14, 1936, in Alliance, to Paul and Bernice (Bill) Burkey, graduated Louisville High School in 1954, and married Joanne

Marie Tourno.

Surviving are his wife, Joanne, and three children: Nancy (Joe) Hranko of Orrville, Gary Paul (Sandy) Burkey of North Olmstead, and Cheryl (Doug) Diehl of Orrville.

Calling (TONIGHT) Monday, December 16th., Christ United Church of Christ, 301 N. Main St., Orrville, from 4 to 6 p.m. Services at 6 p.m. on Monday, at the church. Complete obituary at:

www.aublefuneralhome.com

Auble Funeral Home,

330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019
