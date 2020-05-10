Gary L. Everhart



age 72, passed away on April 30, 2020.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lynn, of 48 years; his mother, Jane; many family and friends. Gary retired from Camelot Music after 35 years, was a mixologist with Santangelos Catering and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.



A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to all who showed love, compassion, and support to our Uncle Gary. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041.



