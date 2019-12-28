|
|
Gary L. Holderbaum
age 76, of Canal Fulton passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Massillon on August 17, 1943; a son to the late Myron and Katherine Holderbaum. Gary was owner and operator of Holderbaum Sewer and Drain Service Inc. He was a master craftsman that enjoyed building horse drawn wagons. Gary was also a draft horse enthusiast and enjoyed his jeeps.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son Tim Holderbaum, and brother Jack Holderbaum. He is survived by his wife Beth (Hardgrove) Holderbaum; children Kim Blankenship, Rick (Traci) Holderbaum, and Zachary (Julianne) Medure; two granddaughters, four grandsons, and a great-granddaughter; sisters Rita (Gordon) Duwe, Norma Larson; brothers Jim and Mike (Glenda) Holderbaum; a host of nieces and nephews; and special & supportive friends Nelson Reeves, Larry and Jen Henry, and Jamie Grimes.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and again from 10-11 on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Pegasus Farm in Gary's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019