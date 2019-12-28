The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Holderbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Holderbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Holderbaum Obituary
Gary L. Holderbaum

age 76, of Canal Fulton passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Massillon on August 17, 1943; a son to the late Myron and Katherine Holderbaum. Gary was owner and operator of Holderbaum Sewer and Drain Service Inc. He was a master craftsman that enjoyed building horse drawn wagons. Gary was also a draft horse enthusiast and enjoyed his jeeps.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son Tim Holderbaum, and brother Jack Holderbaum. He is survived by his wife Beth (Hardgrove) Holderbaum; children Kim Blankenship, Rick (Traci) Holderbaum, and Zachary (Julianne) Medure; two granddaughters, four grandsons, and a great-granddaughter; sisters Rita (Gordon) Duwe, Norma Larson; brothers Jim and Mike (Glenda) Holderbaum; a host of nieces and nephews; and special & supportive friends Nelson Reeves, Larry and Jen Henry, and Jamie Grimes.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and again from 10-11 on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Pegasus Farm in Gary's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now