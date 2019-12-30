|
|
|
Gary L.
Holderbaum
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and again from 10-11 on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Pegasus Farm in Gary's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019