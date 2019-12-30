Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Gary L. Holderbaum Obituary
Gary L.

Holderbaum

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and again from 10-11 on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Pegasus Farm in Gary's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019
