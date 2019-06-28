|
|
Gary L. Jarrell
age 71, of Jackson Twp., passed away on June 24, 2019.
A Celebration of Gary's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Paquelet Funeral Home - Massillon.
The family will receive friends from 10a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Donations in Gary's memory can be made to the Stark County Humane Society 5100 Peach Street N.E., Louisville, OH 44641. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019