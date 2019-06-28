The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Gary L. Jarrell


1948 - 2019
Gary L. Jarrell Obituary
Gary L. Jarrell

age 71, of Jackson Twp., passed away on June 24, 2019.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Paquelet Funeral Home - Massillon.

The family will receive friends from 10a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Donations in Gary's memory can be made to the Stark County Humane Society 5100 Peach Street N.E., Louisville, OH 44641. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
