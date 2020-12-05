1/1
Gary L. Joseph
1943 - 2020
Gary L. Joseph

A very loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 77 on December 1, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Loren and Grace (Moore) Joseph on July 22, 1943. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Glenwood High School. He worked in retail for 15 years and after was the office manager for Joseph A. Jeffries Co. for 33 years. He also worked at the Nimishillen Fire Department #1 for 10 years, and was a member of the NRA for 40 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. David Novelli; brother-in-law, Dave Novelli Jr.; and nephew, Pio Novelli Jr. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Novelli-Roberts; children, Eric (Shari) Joseph of Canton, Michelle (Cory) Nabours of Canton, and Todd (Jen) Joseph of Alliance; step-son, Jason (Dawn) Roberts of Louisville. Also survived by brother, Larry Joseph of Reno, Nev., brothers-in-law, Pio (Janet) Novelli, Mike (Val) Novelli; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Delven) Roberts; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Funeral services will being at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
