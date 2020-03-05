Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Gary Leyda
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map

Gary L. Leyda

Gary L. Leyda Obituary
Gary L. Leyda

age 72, of Minerva, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born April 17, 1947 in Pekin to Bruce "Turk" and Laura (Enoch) Leyda. He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he had worked in accounting for 47 years. He is a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Canton. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1965 and received degrees from Malone and Walsh Universities. He is a member of the Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM where he was the former treasurer of Tubal Lodge #551 and currently treasurer of the Tubal Lodge Club, 32 degree, Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton and an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 150 in Minerva, Louisville Eagles Aerie #2374 and Minerva VFW Aux #4120. He is an avid golfer, having golfed in the Sunday morning VFW Golf league and the Tuesday night American Legion Golf League. He will be missed by all of his golfing buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Fry) Leyda whom he married June 11, 1988, two daughters, Dawn (Craig) (Leyda) Henzel of N. Canton, Melody (Todd) (McCrea) Bruwier of Carrollton, seven grandchildren, Chase, Alyssa, Jaden, Carson, Hanna, Morgan and Bentley, his two furrbabies, Graci and Harli and his many golfing friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Sheri Morckel and Eric Nickell officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masonic Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tubal Lodge Club for the Red Jamison Scholarship for Minerva students c/o P.O. Box 348, Minerva, OH 44657. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
