Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Gary Leyda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map

Gary L. Leyda

Send Flowers
Gary L. Leyda Obituary
Gary L. Leyda

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Sheri Morckel and Eric Nickell officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masonic Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tubal Lodge Club for the Red Jamison Scholarship for Minerva students c/o P.O. Box 348, Minerva, OH 44657. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -