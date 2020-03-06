|
Gary L. Leyda
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Sheri Morckel and Eric Nickell officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday 3-5 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masonic Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tubal Lodge Club for the Red Jamison Scholarship for Minerva students c/o P.O. Box 348, Minerva, OH 44657. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020