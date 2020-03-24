|
Gary L. Lockhart
63 of East Sparta passed away on March 17, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth, W.Va., Sept. 19, 1956 to the late Olin F. and Letha F. (Jenkins) Lockhart. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Lockhart. He attended Tusky Valley High School. Gary was a track vehicle mechanic in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his daughter, Jesica (James) Oliver; four grandchildren, Haylee, Traveller, Brick, and Karlee; four brothers; two sisters, and special friend, Bonnie Miller.
Memorial at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020