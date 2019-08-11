|
|
Gary L. McCullough Sr. 1944-2019
age 74 passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 9, 1944 where he lived most of his life. He was a Lehman High School Graduate class of 1963, he retired after 35 years as an industrial painter with Painter's Local 603. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid golfer and loved to try new food.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Sharon (Chambers) McCullough, son Gary L McCullough Jr., daughter Margaret (Ralph) Russell, granddaughter Joanee Russell, brother Joseph (Judith) LaBarba and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful Yorkie Oliver and his mouse catcher Lucy. He is proceeded in death by his mother Janet McCullough, (grandparent's) Raymond and Margaret McCullough and (uncle) Richard (Dick) McCullough. Gary will be missed by all who loved him.
The family gathered for Military Honors at Cape Canaveral Cemetery on Aug 1, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019