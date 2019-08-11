Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. McCullough Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. McCullough Sr. Obituary
Gary L. McCullough Sr. 1944-2019

age 74 passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 9, 1944 where he lived most of his life. He was a Lehman High School Graduate class of 1963, he retired after 35 years as an industrial painter with Painter's Local 603. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid golfer and loved to try new food.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Sharon (Chambers) McCullough, son Gary L McCullough Jr., daughter Margaret (Ralph) Russell, granddaughter Joanee Russell, brother Joseph (Judith) LaBarba and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful Yorkie Oliver and his mouse catcher Lucy. He is proceeded in death by his mother Janet McCullough, (grandparent's) Raymond and Margaret McCullough and (uncle) Richard (Dick) McCullough. Gary will be missed by all who loved him.

The family gathered for Military Honors at Cape Canaveral Cemetery on Aug 1, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.