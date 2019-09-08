|
Gary L. Prince, Sr.
age 74 of Navarre, passed away early Friday morning after a brief illness. Born in Canton to the late Parry Lee and Rosetta Elizabeth (Owens) Prince, he was also preceded in death by six sisters and one brother. He was an Army Veteran. Gary was retried from Akro.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Anna (Haffner) Prince; children Gary (Marie) Prince Jr., Rosetta Brilsky, Mary Ann (Rusty) Shuman, Paul C. (Doreen) Prince, Cheryl (Carl) Mayfield, Mark (Mindy) Hoover; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters JoAnn (Bill) Flinner, and Pat (Andy) Hiben); and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church (2551 55th St. NE) on Tuesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Funeral procession will form at church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019