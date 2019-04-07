Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
GARY L. SMITH


Gary L. Smith

76, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Canton on October 14, 1942 to the late Paul and Cecilia Smith; and proudly served in the United States Army. Gary retired from the Timken Company following 30 years in the Maintenance Department; and was the owner/operator of Smitty's Stump Removal for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Keith Smith; and his sister, Carol Roach.

He leaves his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Brian Willett; granddaughters, Nicky and Noelle; brothers-in-law, Kenny Roach and Marty (Brenda) Szaniszlo; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
