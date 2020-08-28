Gary L. YoungAge 52, of Canal Fulton, passed away Wed. August 26, 2020. He was born August 28, 1967 in Corpus Christi, TX, a son of Linda (Reed) Young, of Magnolia and the late Warren "Fred" Young, grew up in Magnolia and had been a Canal Fulton resident since 2007. He attended the Stark County Workshops which he dearly loved. Gary enjoyed fishing, cars, and music he could sing along with. He had attended Magnolia United Methodist Church. Gary's favorite saying was OMG.Besides his mother, Linda, he is survived by his brother, Steve Young, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10-11 a.m. before the service. Face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425