Gary Lee Barley
Age 71, of East Rochester, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep following a valiant fight with cancer. He was born December 25, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to Elwood and Inez (Perkins) Barley. He was a meat cutter and a truck driver for most of his life, was a 1965 graduate of Glenwood High School in, and is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.
He is survived by his former wife, Marilyn (Davis) Barley of Minerva; a daughter, Kaleigh Shriver of Waynesburg; three sons, Jeffrey (Tamra) Barley of Modesa, Calf., Chris (Cheryl) Davis of Augusta, Scott Davis of Florida; a sister, Donna (Jack) Knisley of Canton; three brothers, Dale (Betty) Barley of N. Canton, Earl (Shirley) Barley of Louisville, Elden (Carol) Barley of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Jackie Barley of Canton; three granddaughters, Kathy, Brooke and Emily, whom he dearly loved; two great grandchildren Izzy & Oliver; and his faithful dog, Bo, who never left his side. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Webster; a sister, Ione Tessanne; and a brother, Dean Barley.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at 12:00 p.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019