Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Gamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Gamble Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Gamble Sr. Obituary
Gary Lee Gamble, Sr.

died peacefully on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Massillon, Ohio to the late Cecil and Ethel (Gresham) Gamble. Gary attended Washington High School where he played football for the Tigers. Gary worked for Midwest Health Care.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; step son, Kevin L. Johnson, and grandson, Bri'Sean Gamble. Gary leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Willia M. Gamble and their children, Gary (LaVonna) Gamble, Lamont, James, Sean, and Shandra Gamble; siblings, Willie, Linda, Lester, and Tonya Gamble, Bonnie Gilmer, and the Reverend Tammy Alexander, and numerous grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at 2408 7th Street NE, Canton. Due to the restrictions of large gatherings a private service will be held. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -