Gary Lee Gamble, Sr.
died peacefully on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Massillon, Ohio to the late Cecil and Ethel (Gresham) Gamble. Gary attended Washington High School where he played football for the Tigers. Gary worked for Midwest Health Care.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; step son, Kevin L. Johnson, and grandson, Bri'Sean Gamble. Gary leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Willia M. Gamble and their children, Gary (LaVonna) Gamble, Lamont, James, Sean, and Shandra Gamble; siblings, Willie, Linda, Lester, and Tonya Gamble, Bonnie Gilmer, and the Reverend Tammy Alexander, and numerous grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at 2408 7th Street NE, Canton. Due to the restrictions of large gatherings a private service will be held. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020