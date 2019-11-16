|
Gary Lee Murphy
70, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, November 10th, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Gary was born in Massillon, on December 26th, 1948, to the late Mark and Freda (Mullins) Murphy.
Gary was survived by daughter, Stephanie (Craig) Riley, of Canton; two sons, Tim (Kelly) Murphy, of Massillon, Dan (Kelly) Murphy, of Doylestown; his older brother, Don (Linda) Murphy, of Massillon and six of his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Makowski and John Murphy; and a grandchild. Gary treasured his memories of raising his children and had great hopes for the people they would each become. Gary carried a great sense of humble pride for his children and the families that they went on to develop, grow and nurture.
He was employed for 33 years at the Timken Company in Canton, Ohio. While he valued the stability of the job and the first hand opportunity to make an American made product he was pleased to retire (tossing out his wrist watch and lunch pail) fifteen years ago. He was elated to have endless amounts of time for his true interests in life; which were the great outdoors and a constant pursuit of a good time. He enjoyed the simplicity and the opportunities that stem from a sunny day, was consistent in offering a helping hand to anyone in need, genuinely honored each one of his interpersonal relationships and fiercely embraced his freedom.
There will be no formal services held for Gary. He would have preferred you spend your time, energy and daylight hours doing something you enjoy, with the people you care about the most. So, with that in mind, take the day and do just that; in honor of Gary make contact with a loved one and head out to do something you will both enjoy. You may also express your condolences or share a picture from the event in which you chose to honor Gary on this day, at www.waltner-simchak.com.
SEIZE THE DAY
What you do today is important because you are spending a day of your life for it…let it be something good.
