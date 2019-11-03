The Repository Obituaries
GARY LEE PARKER


1941 - 2019
GARY LEE PARKER Obituary
Gary Lee Parker

78, passed away on October 29, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton on June 12, 1941 to Vernon and Ora Lea (Estes) Parker. Gary was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, McKinley Lodge 431, F&AM and AASRM, Valley of Canton. He was a retiree of The Timken Co. and Conway Express. He was a dedicated family man.

He is survived by his wife, Joann (Gibbs) Parker; daughter, Cheryl Parker; step-children, Lisa (Michael) Biedenbach and Melinda (Mark) Lyons; six grandchildren, Damon, Noah, Xavier, Lauren, Veda and Gage; brother, Larry (Ruth Anne) Parker; and sister, Shirley Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold Parker; brother, Phillip Parker; and sister, Barbara Barnhart.

In accordance to his wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at:

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet and Arnold - Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
