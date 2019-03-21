|
|
Gary Lee Tash
62, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gary passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16th. He is survived by his loving daughter, Ashley Southall Pinkerton; son-in-law, Josh Pinkerton; and two beautiful granddaughters, Erin and Willow of Akron. Gary is also survived by his father, Mac Tash and sister, Maxine Logan (Will) of Canton; his niece, Rachel and nephews, Patrick, William, Jason, Eric and Steven. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Tash and his sister, Cheryl Linn Mowry (Tash).
Gary graduated from Timken High School and was retired from Republic Steel of Canton. He belonged to the United Steel Workers Union, Local 1200. Gary was a member of the Ohio Masonic Home and the Grand Lodge of Ohio, Trinity Lodge No. 710 since 1985. His father introduced him into the Mason Brotherhood, which Gary accepted with humility and a sense of purpose. Gary was also a member of the Nazir Grotto of Canton. He delighted children of all ages when he dressed up as a clown to entertain them. He was also a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. He was proud of his Greek heritage and became a member of the church in his late 30s. Gary was an avid golfer and bowler; winning many tournaments in both sports. Gary called the road his home when he would venture out on his Harley Davidson motorcycle; often picking up his daughter from school on his bike. This was one of his purest joys; being out on the open road on his bike, and also in his Indy Pacer 1986 Corvette. Gary was such a joyful person, full of wit and laughter. He really did live life to the fullest.
The family wishes to pay special thanks and gratitude to his very special and selfless caregiver, Teresa Hamlin. Gary held a special place in his heart for her, as did our family. Longtime friend Steve Silver will also always be in our heart. Private interment at Warstler Cemetery. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.Schneeberger Funeral.com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019