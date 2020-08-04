Gary Lynn Barrick
age 77 of Waynesburg, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Gary was born in Canton on Aug. 8, 1942 to Earl and Nora (Van Meter) Barrick. Gary worked for over 25 years at Timken Steel. He loved working on and rebuilding old cars.
Gary is survived by three sons, Bryan (Missy) of Carrollton, Gary "Butch" Barrick Jr of Minerva, and Jeff Barrick of Waynesburg; a daughter, Marissa Heidt of Pittsburg, Calif; a step daughter, Roxanne (Billie) Casper of Malvern; a sister, Sandy (Tom) Romano of Salem; two granddaughters, Hayley and Jennifer; two grandsons, Steven and Tommy; three great-grandchildren; and a friend, Kay Bosh. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Barrick and a brother, Terry Barrick.
Graveside services will be held at Sandy Valley Cemetery, 500 West Lisbon Street, Waynesburg, on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Joe Zamary officiating. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
