GARY N. "SCUZZY" DeVAUL
1945 - 2020
Gary N. "Scuzzy" DeVaul

Age 74 of Canton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born December 19, 1945 in Dillonvale, Ohio, to the late Harry N. and Josephine E. (Applegarth) DeVaul. He was a Canton resident most of his life and a U.S Army Vietnam Veteran and had served in the Ohio National Guard. Gary retired from the Hoover Company with 20 years of service. He was a member of IBW Local #1985. Gary had been active with the Boy Scouts and attained an Eagle Scout Award. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2370 where had served as a trustee and had served as Past Worthy President of Aerie #141.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris J. (Harbaugh) DeVaul; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Christopher Wells; three grandchildren; many extended family and friends.

Friends may call Friday (Today), June 26, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distance guidelines being observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
