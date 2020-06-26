Gary N. "Scuzzy" DeVaulAge 74 of Canton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born December 19, 1945 in Dillonvale, Ohio, to the late Harry N. and Josephine E. (Applegarth) DeVaul. He was a Canton resident most of his life and a U.S Army Vietnam Veteran and had served in the Ohio National Guard. Gary retired from the Hoover Company with 20 years of service. He was a member of IBW Local #1985. Gary had been active with the Boy Scouts and attained an Eagle Scout Award. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2370 where had served as a trustee and had served as Past Worthy President of Aerie #141.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris J. (Harbaugh) DeVaul; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Christopher Wells; three grandchildren; many extended family and friends.Friends may call Friday (Today), June 26, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distance guidelines being observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525