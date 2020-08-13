Gary N. NeiselAge 81, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born March 24, 1939 in Canton, a son of the late William and Marie (Hoobler) Neisel, and was a life resident of East Sparta and Magnolia. Gary was a 1957 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He retired in 1999 from Hilscher-Clarke Electric Company, after 42 years' service, where he was an electrician. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he served on the Church Council, and also had served on the Magnolia Village Council. Gary was a member of IBEW Local #540, which he served as Vice-President, and also was on the Apprenticeship Committee for 17 years. He loved sports and enjoyed watching Sandy Valley, Ohio State, Cleveland Browns, Cavs, and Indians. Gary faithfully followed his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all their sports activities.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Neisel and a sister Beverly Yeagley. Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Faiello) Neisel, with whom he celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on April 23rd; one daughter and four sons, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Vicki and Rusty Ruegg and their sons, Zach and Adam, Gary and Renee Neisel, Jeff and Lori Neisel and their children, Logan, Clay, Colton, and Mitch (Lauryn) and their children, Luke and Agnes, and one soon to be born, Dan and Michelle Neisel and their sons, Austin and Chad, Steve and Bridgette Neisel, and their daughters, Lauren and Addyson; numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held Sat. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with his nephew, Fr. Rick Pentello and Fr. Mike Seifert officiating and will be live streamed Sat. starting at 10:45 a.m. A private family Mass was held by Fr. Joseph Zamary. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 West Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon, 330-456-4766