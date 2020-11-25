Gary Price "Together Again"



Gary would like everyone to know that he has been reunited with his high school sweetheart Judy, to whom he was married for 56 years, and many friends and family that have gone before him. At the age of 82, he has lived a full life. Gary, who is a 1957 graduate of Timken High School, retired from the Timken Company after 41 years of service. He also worked for 15 years during that time as a bus driver for Canton Local Schools, and a variety of other jobs to help provide for his family. During that time and after, he volunteered for Mercy Medical Center for 20 plus years in the gift shop, as a eucharistic minister, and in other capacities. He also volunteered for his daughter in the Canton City Schools, helping her children with their math facts, reading, and anything else that was needed. He is the past president of the Golden Circle Credit Union and the St. Joan of Arc Home and School Association. He enjoyed traveling, dancing with Mom, reading, playing cards, and even learned how to play the piano in his later years. He also loved spending time with all of his friends at Mary Ann Donuts each day.



Gary is the son of the late Vernon and Wilma Price. He leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Doug Bamfield, and Julie and Ernie Dominik, along with his grandchildren Jake and Rachel Bamfield and Emily and Joe Dominik. His granddogs Coco and Bentley will also miss their frequent visits with grandpa. A special thank you to all of the friends who have taken the time to reach out to Dad to brighten his day. We would also like to thank the Visiting Angels and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care that you gave our dad. His final weeks on this Earth were brighter because of the loving care you gave to him.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. with service immediately following. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Dad's wish that you send donations to St. Joan of Arc Parish at 4940 Tuscarawas St W. Canton, Ohio 44708 to help with the many ministries there.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store