I have known Gary for quite some time. He was a volunteer at Community Hospice when I started working here as the Volunteer Coordinator in 2004. He always was willing to go and sit with patients or make a delivery. He liked to debate our Hospice policies for the Volunteers with me. He always had a kind word and a servants heart. He had given me some great advice along the way. His wit, humor and his servants heart will be missed. Thank you Gary for all you have done and the many gift you have given to others. Pixie Furbee: Volunteer Coordinator/Veterans Services Coordinator Community Hospice.

Pixie Furbee

Friend