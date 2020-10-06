1/1
DR. GARY PROWE
1928 - 2020
Dr. Gary Prowe

Dr. Gary Prowe, beloved Stark County pediatrician and allergist for 40 years, born Gerd-Welfhard Prowe on February 26, 1928, age 92, was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior on October the 3rd, 2020. Dr. Gary Prowe was born in Bonn, Germany to Hedwig Prowe. When he was five years old, he decided to become a physician, a healer, and that intention extended far beyond his medical practice.

His love and service-driven expertise have touched generations and will continue to, as he so often left us with the promise that "our love goes with you" and so now that healing love lives on in his wife, Martha Prowe, his children: Walter Prowe (Raynene) Karen Lamadanie, Eric Prowe, and Christa Archer (Shawn), his beloved grandchildren: Amanda Lamadanie, Colleen Archer, Zachary Gary Lamadanie, Ian Archer (Elizabeth), Sabrina Lamadanie, Blake Archer, Noah Lamadanie, Yusef Lamadanie, and Kassadee Archer, great grandchildren: Elliott Archer and Zachary Junior Lamadanie, his sister: Irmhild Liang, and nieces, nephews, and cousins that span between Germany and much of the United States. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Hedwig Prowe; his sister, Giesleheid Niemeyer; and a brother, Diethelm Prowe. His love lives on in his family, friends, in the congregation of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Luke's Assisted Living, his patients, and all of those who have felt the warmth and peace from his life of true service.

Dr. Prowe graduated with his medical degree from The University of Bonn in 1953, and then undertook a long sea passage to Brooklyn, NY, where he completed his surgical internship. There, thanks to God and a friend Dr. Gary Prowe met the love of his life, Martha Stewart. They married May 3rd, 1958 and moved to Canton, Ohio, where they started a family and opened a pediatric medical practice that never turned a patient away and is remembered fondly by his patients decades later. He was deeply committed to living out his faith through service. He volunteered regularly with hospice and visited the sick and shut-ins. He made medical house calls free of charge. He and Martha opened their home and hosted several young people over the years for extended periods of time, including family friends, exchange students, and children from Cleveland through Friendly Town, which offers an experience of the country side for children growing up in urban environments. He and Martha served with Meals on Wheels. He dutifully served at the food distribution at St. Paul's, and he was always very devoted to alleviating hunger through time and donation. He consistently led Bible studies with Martha and gave reflections at St. Paul's. He was a critical member of the founding committee of St. Luke Lutheran Community (Assisted Living) and worked in time and donation on its founding for 15 years. Even once it began, he and Martha consistently volunteered with the residents, many of whom were community members and friends. In retirement, he started The Good Samaritan Clinic, which he continued to practice at for seven years after retiring. To friends and family, he selflessly gave of his time, finances, and prayer without being asked- the kind of giving that comes from grace and understanding.

"Our love goes with you"

Funeral services open to the public will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Rev. Robert Linz officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. Calling hours will be Wednesday 6-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Food Distribution or St. Luke's Assisted Living Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com We ask that if will be joining us for the funeral that you please honor Gary by not wearing black as we are celebrating his life and his eternal peace. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for all of their wonderful care, especially Phil who was so kind and gracious to Gary and the family and also to the staff of St. Luke Lutheran Community for their love and care this past year.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 5, 2020
Prayers and hugs to all of you as you mourn the passing of your husband, father, grandfather and servant in Christ. Dr. Prowe's words and actions spoke volumes. He was a gentle and caring person. Well done good and faithful servant.
Molly Gartner Pirie
October 5, 2020
I have known Gary for quite some time. He was a volunteer at Community Hospice when I started working here as the Volunteer Coordinator in 2004. He always was willing to go and sit with patients or make a delivery. He liked to debate our Hospice policies for the Volunteers with me. He always had a kind word and a servants heart. He had given me some great advice along the way. His wit, humor and his servants heart will be missed. Thank you Gary for all you have done and the many gift you have given to others. Pixie Furbee: Volunteer Coordinator/Veterans Services Coordinator Community Hospice.
Pixie Furbee
Friend
October 5, 2020
Martha, Christa and family,
May the memories of Dr. Prowe bring you comfort. As organist at St. Paul's, I had the opportunity to talk with him and learn from him. Truly a man of human kindness and generosity. He is at rest in our Lord's care.
Diane Phillips
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the days ahead. Dr. Prowe was an inspiration to all. We feel very blessed to have known him. A truly wonderful father, husband, Dr. and disciple of God. I always looked forward to his smile, hug and warm greeting on Sunday mornings as I entered church. In love and friendship, Lenny and Cindy
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dear family ❤ may God bless you and give you peace and comfort during this time.god has gained an angel
Rick &Christine Beloit Ohio
Rick Smith
Friend
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man.
Tom and Sally Davies
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers of comfort and peace are with Gary's family and friends.
Niles and Sandy Betz
Friend
