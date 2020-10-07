1/
DR. GARY PROWE
1928 - 2020
Dr. Gary Prowe

Funeral services open to the public will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Rev. Robert Linz officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery in Canton.

Calling hours will be (Tonight) Wednesday 6-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Food

Distribution or St. Luke's Assisted Living Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

We ask that if will be joining us for the funeral that you please honor Gary by not wearing black as we are celebrating his life and his eternal peace.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was my pediatrician & then my allergist. I'm now 53. He was a wonderfully kind, gentle person who I often think of fondly. The world was a much better place because of Dr. Prowe. May he rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Kristine Vaughan
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was our doctor when we were young then the doctor for our children. Prayers for his loved ones as you prepare to celebrate the life of this amazing and gentle man! He truly wanted to help people. May Our Lord wrap His arms around Dr. Prowe as He welcomes him home.
Charles and Elizabeth Kersey
October 6, 2020
Dr.Prowe was my pediatrician throughout my entire childhood and was the Best pediatrician ever. He was gentle and caring and will be greatly missed. Sending Loving prayers to his family and friends.
Michelle Grantz Kociuruba
Friend
October 6, 2020
He was my doctor when I was a child and then when I had kids I took them to him. He was the kindest, caring and so very patient. I remember when my daughter was sick and I was worried about her he gave me his home number and said to call him if I needed anything, I said I didn’t want to call him and bother him at home and he said if I didn’t want to be bothered I wouldn’t of became a doctor and said you can call me anytime. What kind of doctor ever did that? He cared about his patients and the parents he was one of the best Doctors anyone could have!
My deepest condolences to the prowe family!
Rita Keim
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe , was my children pediatrician and he was the kindest most caring person I have ever met. Needless to say we 3 children we spent a lot of time there . He got us through a lot of health issues. The thing I remember most about him was after our third daughter was born and at 14 months and many sick visits he said Sandy let’s face it you just don’t make good tonsils so we took them out as our other # daughters. He was just the Best!
Sandy Malloy
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was our pediatrician. My sister has significant developmentally delays and my mom tells stories of being scared and overwhelmed. She would often make appointments for one of us just to receive the gentle reassurance that she was indeed capable and doing a great job. I will forever remember his warm smile and soft touch. What a wonderful human doing God's work.
Marnie Eisenbrei Willett
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
My deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dr. Prowe. He was my pediatrician. He was an excellent physician. I remember fondly how kind and caring he was. Again, my deepest condolences.

Kathy Nicholas
Kathy Nicholas
October 6, 2020
Dr Prowe was my son's baby doctor and the best I've known. He was so compassionate and good with children. RIP Dr Prowe and thank you for taking good care of my son all of those years.
Sheree L Means-Olszewski
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was my pediatrician as well as my brother’s. I was born in 58 so he must have been relatively new to Canton at that point. I’ll never forget his waiting room on the second floor of the building and will never ever forget the big wooden trucks we played with when there. I remember him making a house call to North Canton when my little brother was very sick. I will celebrate his life with his family. Hugs to all.

-Kim Moffat Walsh
Kim Walsh
Friend
October 6, 2020
I worked with Dr Prowe at Aultman Hospital pediatrics for many years. He was always available any time we called him. I always felt like I was working with a good friend.
Judith Keevil
Friend
October 6, 2020
So sad the world has lost such a fine, upstanding, caring man and physician. My family was blessed to be some of his first patients. We will never forget him. Blessings be upon Dr Gary's family
Vivian Cindia
Friend
October 6, 2020
Wonderful man, met him through his son walt, used to spend time at their house from time to time when we were in high school, man he rest in peace condolences to his entire family
Chuck shandor
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dr Prowe was a wonderful friend and physician. He helped my mom and dad with my brothers and me. I had severe asthma and he managed to get me into the Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital in Denver, Colorado in 1969. He saved my life!! He spent all the time you needed when in the office. Thank you Dr Gary Prowe. Karen(Gash) McFadden
Karen L (Gash) McFadden
Friend
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
I was saddened to read of Dr.Gary's passing. My children are 45, 41 and 36 and he was their pediatrician during their growing up years. He was a wonderful doctor. I still think of him when I pass the old office on Market Street in Canton. Thank you to him for sharing his gifts with us and to his family for sharing him with all of us .I hope some child still plays with Dr.Gary's Moving van and the other toys he lovingly made. May he rest in peace. Well done ,good and faithful servant.
Colleen Flanagan
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was my pediatrician when I was a child. I remember him coming to the house and how kind he was. My mom became friends with his sister and they communicated for years. I remember him also attending my mom's funeral. Such a loving spirit. Heaven rejoices at his homecoming. Blessings, peace and comfort that only God can give to the Prowe family.
Rhonda Pyles (Preacher)
October 6, 2020
Dr. P. Delivered me April 7, 1960 and saved my infant life. I heard I was pretty sick. He came to my home to give me shots. I think I remember.
Nicholas Lombardi
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe took care of all of us kids, my sister being one of his first patients, and he always knew who I was even 30+ years after being my doctor. He was like family! He will be missed! He was one of the great pediatricians of his time! I’ve never been able to find a doc as good as he was for my kids. Blessings to his family!
Glenda Willis
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dr. Prowe was the most kind, loving and giving person we have ever met. We have talked about him many times with great love and respect. We have missed him since his retirement and will always fondly remember him.
Deidre, George, Christian and Alexander Lazarides
Deidre Lazarides
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
So sorry for the loss. He was my pediatrician way back when his office was on Dueber, he came to the house when I had Scarlet Fever and was too sick to come to the office. Once I was on his examination table because I had swallowed a dime and my Mom freaked out. He was so kind and soft spoken when he told me “Oh, I think you’re going to see that dime again real soon.” I grew up and took my boys to him also when he moved to the Market Ave office. My deepest sympathies for his family.
Tammy (Rotsteen) Mareno
Friend
October 6, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to you, Christa, Shawn, and children on the loss of your father and grand-father.
Deb Swallen
Friend
October 5, 2020
Prayers and hugs to all of you as you mourn the passing of your husband, father, grandfather and servant in Christ. Dr. Prowe's words and actions spoke volumes. He was a gentle and caring person. Well done good and faithful servant.
Molly Gartner Pirie
October 5, 2020
I have known Gary for quite some time. He was a volunteer at Community Hospice when I started working here as the Volunteer Coordinator in 2004. He always was willing to go and sit with patients or make a delivery. He liked to debate our Hospice policies for the Volunteers with me. He always had a kind word and a servants heart. He had given me some great advice along the way. His wit, humor and his servants heart will be missed. Thank you Gary for all you have done and the many gift you have given to others. Pixie Furbee: Volunteer Coordinator/Veterans Services Coordinator Community Hospice.
Pixie Furbee
Friend
October 5, 2020
Martha, Christa and family,
May the memories of Dr. Prowe bring you comfort. As organist at St. Paul's, I had the opportunity to talk with him and learn from him. Truly a man of human kindness and generosity. He is at rest in our Lord's care.
Diane Phillips
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the days ahead. Dr. Prowe was an inspiration to all. We feel very blessed to have known him. A truly wonderful father, husband, Dr. and disciple of God. I always looked forward to his smile, hug and warm greeting on Sunday mornings as I entered church. In love and friendship, Lenny and Cindy
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dear family ❤ may God bless you and give you peace and comfort during this time.god has gained an angel
Rick &Christine Beloit Ohio
Rick Smith
Friend
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man.
Tom and Sally Davies
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers of comfort and peace are with Gary's family and friends.
Niles and Sandy Betz
Friend
