He was my doctor when I was a child and then when I had kids I took them to him. He was the kindest, caring and so very patient. I remember when my daughter was sick and I was worried about her he gave me his home number and said to call him if I needed anything, I said I didn’t want to call him and bother him at home and he said if I didn’t want to be bothered I wouldn’t of became a doctor and said you can call me anytime. What kind of doctor ever did that? He cared about his patients and the parents he was one of the best Doctors anyone could have!

My deepest condolences to the prowe family!

Rita Keim

Acquaintance