Dr. Gary Prowe
Funeral services open to the public will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva with Rev. Robert Linz officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery in Canton.
Calling hours will be (Tonight) Wednesday 6-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Food
Distribution or St. Luke's Assisted Living Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
We ask that if will be joining us for the funeral that you please honor Gary by not wearing black as we are celebrating his life and his eternal peace.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900