Gary Ronald Tidenberg
age 73 of Maricopa, AZ went home to his Lord on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 due to COVID19.
Gary was preceded in Death by his son Tracy, father Walter and mother Dorothy Tidenberg, brothers Homer, Timothy and John. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Linda, Son Gary Jr (Kristen), stepdaughters Dyan (Dennis) Hayes, Patty Martin (Mike Shaffert), brother Walter, sister Cheryl (Ernie) Ward, sister-in-law Melanie, brother in-law Larry (Sue) Davis, grandchildren Dennis Jr, LaRhea Hayes, Tommy and Paige Martin. Great granddaughter Mia Steele, and many nieces and nephews. Special note to Johnny Tidenberg Jr who Gary supported towards his golf dreams.
Gary was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gary was a former contractor who enjoyed building things. Gary will be truly missed by all who knew him.
There are no services at this time . There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020