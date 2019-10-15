Home

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
(740) 373-9232
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
314 4Th St
Marietta, OH 45750
Gary Thomas Perdew


1937 - 2019
Gary Thomas Perdew Obituary
Gary Thomas Perdew

82, of Marietta passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Windsor Medical Center in North Canton, Ohio after battling a long illness. He was born on March 24, 1937 in Marietta a son of Willard and Anna Riffle Perdew. Gary was employed as an electrician for Norfolk & Southern Railroads until his retirement. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Elks Club, American Legion Post #64, VFW 5108 and enjoyed collecting, building and racing cars. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Gary married Patricia Edwards Burson of Marietta who survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Jennifer (Cale) Dressler of North Canton, OH, sister Betty Rhodes of Marietta, three grandsons: Carson, Drake and Wyatt and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lee and Chet, and two sisters, Eleanor and Evelyn.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 18) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4 until 6. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford, (740)373-9232
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
