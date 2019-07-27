Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Louise Hitchcock Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gay Louise Hitchcock Gray Obituary
Gay Louise

Hitchcock Gray

Age 81, of Canton, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning. Gay was born in Ashland to the late Fred and Nellie (Grimes) Hitchcock. In addition to her parents, Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rhodes and her second husband, Donald Gray; brother, Anthony and sister, Ann. She is survived by her son, Greg Rhodes and daughter, Julia Rhodes.

Private services were held for the family with burial in Ashland Cemetery. You may sign our guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker, Foster Shriver

Funeral Home

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.