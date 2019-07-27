|
|
Gay Louise
Hitchcock Gray
Age 81, of Canton, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning. Gay was born in Ashland to the late Fred and Nellie (Grimes) Hitchcock. In addition to her parents, Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rhodes and her second husband, Donald Gray; brother, Anthony and sister, Ann. She is survived by her son, Greg Rhodes and daughter, Julia Rhodes.
Private services were held for the family with burial in Ashland Cemetery. You may sign our guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Spiker, Foster Shriver
Funeral Home
330-455-0349
Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019