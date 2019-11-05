Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
GAYLE A. SHETLER

GAYLE A. SHETLER Obituary
Gayle A. Shetler

"Together Again"

93, a Navarre resident until 2014, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, in the home she shared with her daughter, Terri and son-n-law Jack Shipp, in Laurel, Maryland. Born June 6, 1926, in Massillon, Gayle was the daughter of the late M. Rosell and Vera (Shorb) Herrick. For most of her life Gayle was a home maker who enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and traveling with her life partner and husband, Marion. Gayle and Marion had both been very dedicated and longtime members of Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church in Navarre. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion L. Shetler in 2013; and her son, Ronald L. Shetler in 1971; brothers, Jack and Gene Herrick; sister, Nona (Herrick) Johnson, and sister-in-law, Carol Shetler.

Gayle will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jack Shipp; her sister-in-law, Twila J. Shetler; brother-in-law, Dale Shetler, sisters-in-law, Mrs. Carolyn Herrick and Mrs. Jean Herrick; and her many nieces and cousins on both sides of her family.

Cremation was arranged through Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Fohl Memorial UMC with Pastor Carl Kandel officiating. No formal calling hours are scheduled. The family will greet guests as they arrive at the church and welcome them to stay and visit after the service. A private burial will take place on Friday morning, November 8th., in Union Lawn Cemetery where Gayle will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Marion. The family has requested no additional flowers suggesting instead that contributions in Gayle's memory may be made to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl Memorial UMC, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio 44662.



330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019
