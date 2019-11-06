Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Fohl Memorial UMC
GAYLE A. SHETLER


1926 - 2019
GAYLE A. SHETLER Obituary
Gayle A. Shetler

Gayle A. Shetler

Cremation was arranged through Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Fohl Memorial UMC with Pastor Carl Kandel officiating. No formal calling hours are scheduled. The family will greet guests as they arrive at the church and welcome them to stay and visit after the service. A private burial will take place on Friday morning, November 8th., in Union Lawn Cemetery where Gayle will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Marion. The family has requested no additional flowers, suggesting instead that contributions in Gayle's memory may be made to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl Memorial UMC, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio 44662. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre has been entrusted with local arrangements.

www.atkinsonfeucht.com





330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
