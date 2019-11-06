|
Gayle A. Shetler
Cremation was arranged through Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, Maryland. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Fohl Memorial UMC with Pastor Carl Kandel officiating. No formal calling hours are scheduled. The family will greet guests as they arrive at the church and welcome them to stay and visit after the service. A private burial will take place on Friday morning, November 8th., in Union Lawn Cemetery where Gayle will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Marion. The family has requested no additional flowers, suggesting instead that contributions in Gayle's memory may be made to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl Memorial UMC, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio 44662. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre has been entrusted with local arrangements. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit:
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019