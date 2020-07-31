1/1
Gaylia M. Wallar
1941 - 2020
Gaylia M. Wallar

78, of Navarre, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home. She was born in Navarre on Sept. 22, 1941 to the late Ralph and Irene (Cincinat) Jogerst and married Jerry L. Wallar on Jan. 14, 1961. He died Oct. 19, 2019. She was a lifelong Navarre resident and was the cook for St. Clement's School and St. Clement's Catering for many years. She was a member of Holy Family Parish/St. Clement's Catholic Church where she belonged to the Women's Society and the Bereavement Committee.

She is survived by children, Thomas Wallar of Orrville, Ralph and Dana Wallar of Navarre, Kevin and Kathy Wallar of New Philadelphia, Beth Mizer of Navarre, John and Laurie (Graening) Wallar of Navarre and Jennifer and Adam Fritz of Massillon; grandchildren, Ralph Jr., Michael (Leah), Matthew, Daniel, Timothy, Gabriel and Travis; great grandchildren, Breken, Oliver and Emmeline; and sisters, Marylou Daugherty and Connie (Dave) Kerby. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Patti (Courtney) Archinal, Betty (Don) Warstler and Gary Jogerst.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus, 216 E. Wooster, Street, Navarre. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the church where masks are required and social distancing will occur. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
