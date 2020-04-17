Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaynell Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaynell Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaynell Lewis Obituary
Gaynell Lewis

went home to be with her heavenly Father April 13, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Opelika, Alabama to Charlie Adkins and Cecilia Davis Adkins. At an early age, Gaynell gave her life to Christ and throughout her life, she served as faithful missionary, Deaconess, Mother of the church, choir member, praying for the sick and shut-in, and spreading her unconditional love to so many. She also started her ministry "Pass the Blessing" while serving under the leadership at Life Ministries International Church. Pass the Blessing ministry involved giving to those in need in the church as well as outside the church. She touched and changed many lives by her love, words of wisdom, and prayer.

Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie (Rosa Lee) Adkins and Cecilia Davis Adkins. Several siblings, Gerald "Jerry" F. Adkins, Charles Adkins, Sr., James Adkins, Sr., Lewis Adkins, Henry Adkins, Clarence Bullocks, Joseph Bullocks, William Ross, Glen Ross, John Ross, Jeffrey Ross, Henri Ross, Barbara Drain and Shirley Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years Gary Lewis, loving daughter Gayle M. (Robert) Bryant, grandchildren Rickey (Latonya) Brown, Jr., Kayleesha (Darvin) Ballard, Kami R. Hill, Darrell K. Hill, Heaven Fletcher and Jada Gardener; great-grandchildren Cherise (CJ) Jeter, Rickey Brown III, Ashante Brown, Kayla Wade, Katelyn Oyer, Elijah Williams, Marcedes Winters, Marcellus T. Winters, Darianah Hill, Dajiah Hill, Darrell Hill II. Gary Burton, Jr., Darian Burton, and nine great-great-grandchildren. As she would say, she had many "chilren" that she called her own. Her brothers, Franklin Adkins, Scott Adkins, Michael Ross and Percy Ross. Her sisters, Gwen Dingy, Sallie Gresham, Pauline Jones, Chewsetta Leary, Rosetta Adkins Wilkins, Celia Parks, Rachel Grimes and Lori Adkins. A multitude of nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation with be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 2-3 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44702. Graveside services will be private.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaynell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -