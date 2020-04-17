|
|
Gaynell Lewis
went home to be with her heavenly Father April 13, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Opelika, Alabama to Charlie Adkins and Cecilia Davis Adkins. At an early age, Gaynell gave her life to Christ and throughout her life, she served as faithful missionary, Deaconess, Mother of the church, choir member, praying for the sick and shut-in, and spreading her unconditional love to so many. She also started her ministry "Pass the Blessing" while serving under the leadership at Life Ministries International Church. Pass the Blessing ministry involved giving to those in need in the church as well as outside the church. She touched and changed many lives by her love, words of wisdom, and prayer.
Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie (Rosa Lee) Adkins and Cecilia Davis Adkins. Several siblings, Gerald "Jerry" F. Adkins, Charles Adkins, Sr., James Adkins, Sr., Lewis Adkins, Henry Adkins, Clarence Bullocks, Joseph Bullocks, William Ross, Glen Ross, John Ross, Jeffrey Ross, Henri Ross, Barbara Drain and Shirley Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years Gary Lewis, loving daughter Gayle M. (Robert) Bryant, grandchildren Rickey (Latonya) Brown, Jr., Kayleesha (Darvin) Ballard, Kami R. Hill, Darrell K. Hill, Heaven Fletcher and Jada Gardener; great-grandchildren Cherise (CJ) Jeter, Rickey Brown III, Ashante Brown, Kayla Wade, Katelyn Oyer, Elijah Williams, Marcedes Winters, Marcellus T. Winters, Darianah Hill, Dajiah Hill, Darrell Hill II. Gary Burton, Jr., Darian Burton, and nine great-great-grandchildren. As she would say, she had many "chilren" that she called her own. Her brothers, Franklin Adkins, Scott Adkins, Michael Ross and Percy Ross. Her sisters, Gwen Dingy, Sallie Gresham, Pauline Jones, Chewsetta Leary, Rosetta Adkins Wilkins, Celia Parks, Rachel Grimes and Lori Adkins. A multitude of nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation with be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 2-3 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44702. Graveside services will be private.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020