Gene A. Kulik 1942-2019

Age 76 of Massillon, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1942 to the late Alex and Mary Kulik. He was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School. He married Karen Brogan on June 18, 2012 and she survives. Gene was employed at Perry Rubber and retired from Ohio Packaging. He was a caring man and his family always came first. He enjoyed hosting family get togethers, fishing, motorcycles, the Massillon Tigers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Daniel (Jean) Kulik, Jennifer Kulik, Karlene Rittmaier, Karen (James) Abbuhl, Neil (Laura) Brogan and Shawn (Angela) Brogan; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Zachary, Andrew, Ashley, Kyle, Liam, Shawn, and Jack; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Kulik and his sister, Mary Ann.

A Celebration of Gene's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019
