Gene F. Feucht
83, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born at home in Navarre on October 16, 1935 to the late Raymond F. and Lois M. (Putman) Feucht and married Velma Hershberger on April 19, 1958. Gene was a life long educator having started his career at the former Beach City Elementary and retiring in 1993 from Perry Local Schools, where he had served as superintendent the last 10 years. He had stops along the way at North Canton and Northwest. Following retirement from Perry, Gene served as the interim superintendent at Osnaburg Local and Strasburg School District. He was currently serving as president of the Stark County Board of Education. He was a member of the Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Velma, children, Brenda (Gary) Woods of Jackson Township, Renee (Dr. Kevin) Zacour of Fort Mill, SC and Randy (Chris) Feucht of Jackson Township; grandchildren, Angela, Alisha, Kyle, Shane, Rachel, Brent, Drew and Travis; great grandchildren, Makenzie, Dane, Donte, Blake, Bennett and Graysen; a sister, Suzanne Turner of Navarre; a brother, John (Bev) Feucht of Navarre; and his canine companions, Ruggles and Tilly.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church, 5944 Fulton Drive, NW, Canton, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Burial will follow at the Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Church of the Lakes or on Friday one hour prior to services. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019