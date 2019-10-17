The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church
5944 Fulton Drive, NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church
5944 Fulton Drive, NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church
5944 Fulton Drive, NW
Canton, OH
Gene F. Feucht


1935 - 2019
Gene F. Feucht Obituary
Gene F. Feucht

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church, 5944 Fulton Drive, NW, Canton, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Burial will follow at the Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Church of the Lakes or on Friday one hour prior to services. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
