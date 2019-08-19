|
Gene G. Grim
Gene G. Grim, age 89, of Dalton, passed away on August 16, 2019. Born on June 15, 1930 in Massillon, OH, to the late Gayle G. and Mildred (Eberhardt) Grim, he was a resident of Dalton for most of his life. He graduated from Wooster High School in 1948 and remained a proud "Wooster General" his entire life. Gene was owner and operator of G.G. Grim Company for 62 years. He retired in 2013, when he sold the business to Haasz Auto Mall. He had also been employed by First National Bank in his early years. Obtaining his Bachelor's Degree from the College of Wooster, Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Dalton Presbyterian Church. An avid bowler, he was known to bowl three times a week. He loved athletic competition and participated in sports as long as he was able. He also diligently supported each of his children and grandchildren through all of their endeavors. It was very important to him to take care of others, whether it be family or customers. Many people knew how to get the "Best Buy from the Country Guy". Preceded in death by his son, Toby,
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice (Douglas); children: Douglas (Jennifer) Grim of Dalton, Gibson "Gib" (Kristy) Grim of Massillon, Erin (Michael) Barnhouse and Jenny (Kevin) Himes all of Dalton; eight grandchildren; sister, Lois Foster of Sarasota, FL; other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Presbyterian Church, 163 W. Main St., Dalton with Pastors Kevin Himes and Sally Fusek co-officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Dalton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at:
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019