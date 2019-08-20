Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dalton Presbyterian Church
163 W. Main St.
Dalton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalton Presbyterian Church
163 W. Main St.
Dalton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE GRIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE G. GRIM


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENE G. GRIM Obituary
Gene G. Grim

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Presbyterian Church, 163 W. Main St., Dalton with Pastors Kevin Himes and Sally Fusek co-officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Dalton Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on (TODAY) Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at:

www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now