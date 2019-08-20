|
|
Gene G. Grim
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Presbyterian Church, 163 W. Main St., Dalton with Pastors Kevin Himes and Sally Fusek co-officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Dalton Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on (TODAY) Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at:
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019